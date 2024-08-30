Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
About Britvic
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- About the Markup Calculator
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.