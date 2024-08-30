Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

