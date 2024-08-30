Brokers Issue Forecasts for Air Industries Group’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Air Industries Group in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.