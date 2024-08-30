Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITR. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.