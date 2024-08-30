Brokers Issue Forecasts for Iris Energy Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Iris Energy Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $8.52 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

