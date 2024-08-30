Brokers Issue Forecasts for SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q1 2027 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on S. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.