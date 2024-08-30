Brokers Offer Predictions for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

FLWS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $507.90 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,585.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 353,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 152,536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

