Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE ANF opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

