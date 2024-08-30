Brokers Offer Predictions for SentinelOne, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for SentinelOne in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

NYSE:S opened at $24.27 on Friday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

