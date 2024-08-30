Brokers Set Expectations for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

NYSE ATUS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $855.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

