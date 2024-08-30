Brokers Set Expectations for ProAssurance Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $685.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 434,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 109,253 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in ProAssurance by 199.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 80,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

