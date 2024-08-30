Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Trading Down 0.2%

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 7,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 55,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.
Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.
