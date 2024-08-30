Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Bruker by 400.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bruker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 477.3% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.