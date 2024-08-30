Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.