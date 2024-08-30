BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the July 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

