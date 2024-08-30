Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:BBW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. 157,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,271. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBW. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

