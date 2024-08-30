Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.67.

Shares of BURL opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.96. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

