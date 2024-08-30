Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.67.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

