Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $315.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

