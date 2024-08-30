Burney Co. Acquires 275 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

OneMain Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,175. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

