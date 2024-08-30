Burney Co. Acquires New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23,030.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

