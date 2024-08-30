Burney Co. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Burney Co. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 863,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 97,010 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

