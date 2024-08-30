Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Terex worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Terex by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 155,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

