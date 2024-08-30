Burney Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $191.61 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

