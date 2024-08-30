Burney Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $207,161,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after buying an additional 312,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

