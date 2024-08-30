Burney Co. Has $1.35 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $173.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.