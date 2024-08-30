Burney Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,049,000 after purchasing an additional 141,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,958,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,973,000 after buying an additional 290,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after buying an additional 1,409,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

