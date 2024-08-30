Burney Co. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.51 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average of $202.76.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

