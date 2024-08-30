Burney Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2,134.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Waters Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.11. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

