Burney Co. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

