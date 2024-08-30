Burney Co. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

