Burney Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.