Burney Co. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.29 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $315.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,589,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,204,156 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

