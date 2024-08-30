Burney Co. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $282.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.61 and its 200 day moving average is $258.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $282.86.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.