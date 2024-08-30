Burney Co. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,712.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

