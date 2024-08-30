Burney Co. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

CMI stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.95. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

