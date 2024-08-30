Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

