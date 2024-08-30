Burney Co. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,767,000 after buying an additional 1,499,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after buying an additional 1,305,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

