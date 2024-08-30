Burney Co. Purchases 18,992 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 170.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.4 %

NTNX opened at $63.80 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -898.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

