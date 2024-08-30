Burney Co. Purchases 2,532 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Burney Co. raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after buying an additional 428,252 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after buying an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

