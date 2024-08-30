Burney Co. Purchases New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.59. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

