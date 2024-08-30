Burney Co. Sells 143 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $564.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $551.17 and its 200-day moving average is $530.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

