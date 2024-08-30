Burney Co. Sells 150 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $249.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $131.87 and a 52-week high of $250.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $22,564,766 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

