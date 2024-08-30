Burney Co. Sells 1,616 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $28,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after buying an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.