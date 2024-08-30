Burney Co. Sells 18,722 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GMS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.18). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

