Burney Co. Sells 228,840 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228,840 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

BOX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.