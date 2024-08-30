Burney Co. Sells 341 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 254.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

