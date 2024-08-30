Burney Co. Sells 388 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.79. The company has a market cap of $447.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

