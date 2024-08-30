Burney Co. Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.07% of Delek US as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $4,157,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DK opened at $19.87 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,603. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on DK

About Delek US

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.