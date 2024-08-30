BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the July 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. BYD has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $65.70.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.