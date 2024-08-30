BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the July 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. BYD has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $65.70.
About BYD
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.