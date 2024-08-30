Byrna Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $261.48 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,693,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.